These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is -31.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.60 and a high of $139.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ICE stock was last observed hovering at around $95.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.55% off its average median price target of $122.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.67% off the consensus price target high of $164.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 7.82% higher than the price target low of $102.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.02, the stock is 1.38% and -2.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.01 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -13.78% off its SMA200. ICE registered -31.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.87%.

The stock witnessed a 1.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.74%, and is -1.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has around 8936 employees, a market worth around $51.94B and $9.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.73 and Fwd P/E is 16.42. Profit margin for the company is 35.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.12% and -32.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.80% this year.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 558.00M, and float is at 550.67M with Short Float at 0.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sprecher Jeffrey C,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Sprecher Jeffrey C sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 21 at a price of $94.96 per share for a total of $0.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.0 million shares.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that Sprecher Jeffrey C (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 87,377 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $94.95 per share for $8.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.26 million shares of the ICE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, Surdykowski Andrew J (General Counsel) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $107.00 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 42,007 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE).

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CME Group Inc. (CME) that is trading -19.37% down over the past 12 months. Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is -10.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.