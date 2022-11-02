These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) is -28.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.07 and a high of $4.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NYMT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $3.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -6.0% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.65, the stock is 6.94% and 1.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.93 million and changing -1.49% at the moment leaves the stock -13.89% off its SMA200. NYMT registered -41.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.13%.

The stock witnessed a 19.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.06%, and is 1.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.36% over the week and 6.26% over the month.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $975.25M and $255.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.86. Profit margin for the company is -42.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.02% and -41.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 142.60% this year.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 381.20M, and float is at 373.34M with Short Float at 3.40%.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading -32.68% down over the past 12 months and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is -63.44% lower over the same period. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is -49.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.