These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) is -35.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.35 and a high of $52.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STM stock was last observed hovering at around $31.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $47.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.66% off the consensus price target high of $70.64 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -30.55% lower than the price target low of $23.99 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.32, the stock is -3.82% and -7.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.25 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -16.90% off its SMA200. STM registered -34.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.79%.

The stock witnessed a -2.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.26%, and is -9.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) has around 48254 employees, a market worth around $29.21B and $15.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.51 and Fwd P/E is 8.47. Profit margin for the company is 22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.48% and -39.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

STMicroelectronics N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.30% this year.

The shares outstanding are 945.50M, and float is at 657.68M with Short Float at 0.92%.

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -47.56% down over the past 12 months and Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is -38.84% lower over the same period. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is -17.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.