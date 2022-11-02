Things appear to be looking up for Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is -47.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.58 and a high of $173.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIDU stock was last observed hovering at around $76.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.66% off its average median price target of $1303.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.0% off the consensus price target high of $1955.61 offered by 47 analysts, but current levels are 88.01% higher than the price target low of $652.47 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.23, the stock is -21.44% and -34.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.36 million and changing 2.17% at the moment leaves the stock -42.12% off its SMA200. BIDU registered -54.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.68%.

The stock witnessed a -34.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.74%, and is -3.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.66% over the week and 4.93% over the month.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has around 45500 employees, a market worth around $27.86B and $17.04B in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.20. Profit margin for the company is -10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.32% and -54.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is a “Buy”. 47 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 35 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baidu Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.80% this year.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 345.55M, and float is at 271.88M with Short Float at 2.73%.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blucora Inc. (BCOR) that is trading 38.94% up over the past 12 months and Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) that is -43.03% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -36.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.