Things appear to be looking up for Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH) is -44.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.85 and a high of $80.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BFH stock was last observed hovering at around $36.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $42.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.64% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -1.97% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.71, the stock is 14.71% and 5.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.88 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -24.80% off its SMA200. BFH registered -49.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.87%.

The stock witnessed a 14.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.86%, and is 12.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $1.71B and $3.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.82 and Fwd P/E is 3.41. Distance from 52-week low is 27.24% and -54.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 266.90% this year.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.80M, and float is at 49.63M with Short Float at 5.45%.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by THERIAULT TIMOTHY J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that THERIAULT TIMOTHY J bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $39.56 per share for a total of $98904.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14539.0 shares.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Visa Inc. (V) that is trading -2.60% down over the past 12 months and American Express Company (AXP) that is -15.57% lower over the same period. Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is -30.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.