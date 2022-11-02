Things appear to be looking up for CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) is -24.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.60 and a high of $17.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNHI stock was last observed hovering at around $12.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $15.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.44% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -6.1% lower than the price target low of $12.14 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.88, the stock is 4.43% and 6.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.15 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock -5.56% off its SMA200. CNHI registered -16.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.74%.

The stock witnessed a 10.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.04%, and is 1.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) has around 71895 employees, a market worth around $17.82B and $27.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.62 and Fwd P/E is 8.51. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.51% and -25.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CNH Industrial N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 448.70% this year.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.35B, and float is at 994.79M with Short Float at 1.79%.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 15 times.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 6.39% up over the past 12 months and AGCO Corporation (AGCO) that is -2.15% lower over the same period. Deere & Company (DE) is 8.35% up on the 1-year trading charts.