Things appear to be looking up for LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) is -10.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.36 and a high of $60.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LKQ stock was last observed hovering at around $55.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.14% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.32% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 2.73% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.50, the stock is 3.85% and 4.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.28 million and changing -3.85% at the moment leaves the stock 5.68% off its SMA200. LKQ registered -3.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.31%.

The stock witnessed a 10.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.21%, and is -0.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $14.54B and $12.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.78 and Fwd P/E is 12.84. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.30% and -11.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

LKQ Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.90% this year.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 281.40M, and float is at 271.69M with Short Float at 1.76%.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at LKQ Corporation (LKQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mendel John W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Mendel John W sold 1,617 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $54.61 per share for a total of $88304.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15203.0 shares.

LKQ Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that HOLSTEN JOSEPH M (Director) sold a total of 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $54.58 per share for $3.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the LKQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, ValueAct Holdings, L.P. (Director) disposed off 5,000,000 shares at an average price of $50.35 for $251.75 million. The insider now directly holds 12,552,751 shares of LKQ Corporation (LKQ).

LKQ Corporation (LKQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mistras Group Inc. (MG) that is trading -51.82% down over the past 12 months and Genuine Parts Company (GPC) that is 36.07% higher over the same period. QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is -72.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.