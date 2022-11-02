Trane Technologies plc (TT) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 24.63% Upside

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) is -20.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $120.64 and a high of $204.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TT stock was last observed hovering at around $159.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $163.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.63% off the consensus price target high of $212.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -37.75% lower than the price target low of $116.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $159.79, the stock is 6.68% and 4.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 7.63% off its SMA200. TT registered -11.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.54%.

The stock witnessed a 5.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.88%, and is 3.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Trane Technologies plc (TT) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $35.97B and $14.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.04 and Fwd P/E is 20.55. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.45% and -21.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Trane Technologies plc (TT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trane Technologies plc (TT) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trane Technologies plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.30% this year.

Trane Technologies plc (TT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 233.80M, and float is at 206.19M with Short Float at 1.09%.

Trane Technologies plc (TT) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Trane Technologies plc (TT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Magner Mairead,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that Magner Mairead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $160.00 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11079.0 shares.

Trane Technologies plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that AVEDON MARCIA J (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 11,821 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $154.96 per share for $1.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the TT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, SULTANA KEITH A (Senior Vice President) disposed off 278 shares at an average price of $160.00 for $44481.0. The insider now directly holds 25,365 shares of Trane Technologies plc (TT).

Trane Technologies plc (TT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) that is -21.17% lower over the past 12 months. Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is -23.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.