Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -64.20% Change This Year

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) is -64.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.11 and a high of $21.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPCE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $5.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.79% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -47.38% lower than the price target low of $3.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.79, the stock is 1.97% and -8.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.12 million and changing 3.68% at the moment leaves the stock -32.94% off its SMA200. SPCE registered -75.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.60%.

The stock witnessed a -1.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.94%, and is 3.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.18% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has around 804 employees, a market worth around $1.20B and $3.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.55% and -77.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.70%).

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.60% this year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 258.59M, and float is at 208.01M with Short Float at 22.25%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Virgin Investments Ltd,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $19.25 per share for a total of $300.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30.75 million shares.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 7.91% up over the past 12 months and The Boeing Company (BA) that is -33.18% lower over the same period. AAR Corp. (AIR) is 23.97% up on the 1-year trading charts.