Vistra Corp. (VST): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:VST Stock Is Going Next

Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) is 0.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.93 and a high of $27.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VST stock was last observed hovering at around $22.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $22.87, the stock is 3.52% and -2.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.98 million and changing -0.44% at the moment leaves the stock -3.03% off its SMA200. VST registered 14.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.43%.

The stock witnessed a 6.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.17%, and is 4.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

Vistra Corp. (VST) has around 5060 employees, a market worth around $9.11B and $11.02B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.47. Profit margin for the company is -9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.81% and -16.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -304.00% this year.

Vistra Corp. (VST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 429.19M, and float is at 414.80M with Short Float at 2.85%.

Vistra Corp. (VST) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Vistra Corp. (VST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HUDSON SCOTT A,the company’sEVP & President Vistra Retail. SEC filings show that HUDSON SCOTT A sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $25.55 per share for a total of $1.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Vistra Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that DOBRY ELIZABETH CHRISTINE (SVP and Controller) sold a total of 28,834 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $25.81 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37709.0 shares of the VST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, BARBAS PAUL M (Director) acquired 8,000 shares at an average price of $24.90 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 90,444 shares of Vistra Corp. (VST).

Vistra Corp. (VST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -9.21% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 4.88% higher over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is 3.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.