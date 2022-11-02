W Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Wayfair Inc. (W) Now

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) is -80.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.11 and a high of $298.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The W stock was last observed hovering at around $37.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.0% off the consensus price target high of $122.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -26.07% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.82, the stock is 13.87% and -8.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.99 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -51.37% off its SMA200. W registered -85.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.91%.

The stock witnessed a 10.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.31%, and is 9.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.74% over the week and 8.85% over the month.

Wayfair Inc. (W) has around 16681 employees, a market worth around $3.91B and $12.65B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.54% and -87.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Wayfair Inc. (W) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wayfair Inc. (W) is a “Hold”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wayfair Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -167.60% this year.

Wayfair Inc. (W) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.00M, and float is at 72.18M with Short Float at 29.43%.

Wayfair Inc. (W) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Wayfair Inc. (W) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FLEISHER MICHAEL D,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that FLEISHER MICHAEL D sold 5,617 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 18 at a price of $35.02 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74797.0 shares.

Wayfair Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 18 that Oblak Steve (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 1,224 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 18 and was made at $35.08 per share for $42937.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the W stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 04, Tan Fiona (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 4,294 shares at an average price of $36.73 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 28,380 shares of Wayfair Inc. (W).

Wayfair Inc. (W): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conn’s Inc. (CONN) that is trading -65.18% down over the past 12 months and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) that is -49.00% lower over the same period. Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is -79.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.