Weibo Corporation (WB) on Track to Reach $22.00 in a Year

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) is -59.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.02 and a high of $49.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WB stock was last observed hovering at around $11.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.14% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.4% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 4.15% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.46, the stock is -8.17% and -24.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing 10.07% at the moment leaves the stock -43.96% off its SMA200. WB registered -73.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.73%.

The stock witnessed a -24.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.56%, and is 10.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.03% over the week and 6.25% over the month.

Weibo Corporation (WB) has around 6147 employees, a market worth around $3.37B and $2.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.35 and Fwd P/E is 5.07. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.35% and -74.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Weibo Corporation (WB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weibo Corporation (WB) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Weibo Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.20% this year.

Weibo Corporation (WB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 235.52M, and float is at 139.47M with Short Float at 6.26%.

Weibo Corporation (WB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) that is trading -43.03% down over the past 12 months and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) that is -71.15% lower over the same period. Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is -54.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.