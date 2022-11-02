Why Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG) is 40.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.59 and a high of $26.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LFG stock was last observed hovering at around $25.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $28.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.46% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -2.96% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.74, the stock is 14.86% and 24.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.52 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 35.03% off its SMA200. LFG registered 35.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.73%.

The stock witnessed a 35.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.49%, and is -0.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.35% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) has around 292 employees, a market worth around $3.08B and $204.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 34.50. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.45% and -1.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.10%).

Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Archaea Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.50% this year.

Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.52M, and float is at 76.02M with Short Float at 7.27%.

Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ARES MANAGEMENT LLC,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC sold 14,942,643 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 at a price of $17.04 per share for a total of $254.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1877.0 shares.

Archaea Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 25 that Aria Renewable Energy Systems (Director) sold a total of 14,942,643 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 25 and was made at $17.04 per share for $254.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the LFG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Aria Renewable Energy Systems (Director) disposed off 656,300 shares at an average price of $17.95 for $11.78 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG).