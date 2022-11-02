Why Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) is -52.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.90 and a high of $9.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $4.93 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.37% off the consensus price target high of $7.71 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 9.07% higher than the price target low of $3.53 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.21, the stock is -6.25% and -7.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.75 million and changing -3.31% at the moment leaves the stock -41.53% off its SMA200. EQX registered -57.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.35%.

The stock witnessed a -17.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.87%, and is -4.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.22% over the week and 5.59% over the month.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) has around 622 employees, a market worth around $1.33B and $1.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.15. Distance from 52-week low is 10.50% and -64.61% from its 52-week high.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -90.90% this year.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 303.69M, and float is at 280.62M with Short Float at 4.50%.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Insider Activity

A total of 90 insider transactions have happened at Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 80 times.