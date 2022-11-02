Why Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) is -41.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.08 and a high of $8.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HBM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47%.

Currently trading at $4.27, the stock is 7.56% and 2.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.56 million and changing 12.37% at the moment leaves the stock -24.07% off its SMA200. HBM registered -38.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.97%.

The stock witnessed a -3.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.65%, and is 11.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.05% over the week and 6.15% over the month.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has around 2505 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $2.14B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.97. Profit margin for the company is -5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.64% and -51.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.90% this year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 261.89M, and float is at 261.63M with Short Float at 4.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) that is trading -21.69% down over the past 12 months and PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) that is -8.76% lower over the same period. Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is -17.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.