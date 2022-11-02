Why should you keep an eye on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is -20.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.71 and a high of $27.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEHR stock was last observed hovering at around $20.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.33%.

Currently trading at $19.24, the stock is 6.71% and 18.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing -6.47% at the moment leaves the stock 61.43% off its SMA200. AEHR registered -14.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 130.42%.

The stock witnessed a 30.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.78%, and is -11.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.15% over the week and 10.75% over the month.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $493.70M and $55.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.02 and Fwd P/E is 21.86. Profit margin for the company is 16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 186.74% and -28.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 493.80% this year.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.24M, and float is at 25.24M with Short Float at 13.63%.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RICHMOND DONALD P. II,the company’sVP of Engineering. SEC filings show that RICHMOND DONALD P. II sold 21,910 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $21.00 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Aehr Test Systems disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 25 that OLIPHANT LAURA (Director) sold a total of 1,083 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 25 and was made at $22.04 per share for $23874.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21283.0 shares of the AEHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 24, OLIPHANT LAURA (Director) disposed off 5,806 shares at an average price of $22.00 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 22,366 shares of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FormFactor Inc. (FORM) that is trading -51.65% down over the past 12 months and Teradyne Inc. (TER) that is -41.11% lower over the same period. inTEST Corporation (INTT) is -26.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.