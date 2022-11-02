Why should you keep an eye on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) is -13.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.31 and a high of $6.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MUFG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $5.74 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.56% off the consensus price target high of $7.81 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $4.72 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.72, the stock is 2.96% and -2.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock -15.61% off its SMA200. MUFG registered -16.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.40%.

The stock witnessed a 3.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.08%, and is -0.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.25% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has around 135049 employees, a market worth around $62.99B and $21.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.28. Profit margin for the company is 27.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.51% and -30.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.20% this year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.59B, and float is at 12.20B with Short Float at 0.03%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) that is trading -31.28% down over the past 12 months and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is -29.64% lower over the same period. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) is -19.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.