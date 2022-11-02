Why should you keep an eye on Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)?

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is -12.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.14 and a high of $36.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JWN stock was last observed hovering at around $20.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.97% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -65.08% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.81, the stock is 1.36% and 4.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.95 million and changing -2.61% at the moment leaves the stock -13.29% off its SMA200. JWN registered -33.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.72%.

The stock witnessed a 14.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.76%, and is -5.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 5.09% over the month.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) has around 60000 employees, a market worth around $3.17B and $15.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.11 and Fwd P/E is 7.65. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.74% and -45.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nordstrom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 125.00% this year.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 160.60M, and float is at 96.35M with Short Float at 23.04%.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRAMMAN ANNE L,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that BRAMMAN ANNE L sold 13,333 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $24.66 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93471.0 shares.

Nordstrom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that BRAMMAN ANNE L (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 13,333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $24.20 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the JWN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 18, BRAMMAN ANNE L (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 13,334 shares at an average price of $28.74 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 120,137 shares of Nordstrom Inc. (JWN).

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -41.66% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -5.41% lower over the same period. Target Corporation (TGT) is -36.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.