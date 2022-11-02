Why should you keep an eye on Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) is -2.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.28 and a high of $15.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TAK stock was last observed hovering at around $13.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $15.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.22% off the consensus price target high of $23.39 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -5.9% lower than the price target low of $12.54 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.28, the stock is 2.75% and 0.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -6.16% off its SMA200. TAK registered -6.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.79%.

The stock witnessed a 1.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.39%, and is 4.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 1.68% over the month.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) has around 47347 employees, a market worth around $41.41B and $25.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.32. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.14% and -13.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.00% this year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.11B, and float is at 3.11B with Short Float at 0.20%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 6.18% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -15.75% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 10.01% up on the 1-year trading charts.