Why should you keep an eye on Ventas Inc. (VTR)?

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is -24.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.33 and a high of $64.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VTR stock was last observed hovering at around $39.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72%.

Currently trading at $38.41, the stock is 1.07% and -10.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing -1.84% at the moment leaves the stock -25.63% off its SMA200. VTR registered -30.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.63%.

The stock witnessed a -5.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.50%, and is -1.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) has around 434 employees, a market worth around $14.97B and $4.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 853.56 and Fwd P/E is 81.90. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.72% and -40.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

Ventas Inc. (VTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ventas Inc. (VTR) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ventas Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -89.10% this year.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 399.59M, and float is at 397.85M with Short Float at 1.56%.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Ventas Inc. (VTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CAFARO DEBRA A,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that CAFARO DEBRA A sold 17,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $56.43 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.77 million shares.

Ventas Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that CAFARO DEBRA A (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 17,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $55.72 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.77 million shares of the VTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, CAFARO DEBRA A (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 17,400 shares at an average price of $62.49 for $1.09 million. The insider now directly holds 767,960 shares of Ventas Inc. (VTR).

Ventas Inc. (VTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -27.11% down over the past 12 months and Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) that is -36.97% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -33.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.