Will Farfetch Limited (FTCH) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) is -74.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.52 and a high of $47.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FTCH stock was last observed hovering at around $8.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.69% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -40.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.40, the stock is 4.50% and -5.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.46 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -27.05% off its SMA200. FTCH registered -79.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.53%.

The stock witnessed a 8.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.39%, and is 1.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.79% over the week and 8.56% over the month.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) has around 6464 employees, a market worth around $3.15B and $2.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.31. Profit margin for the company is 71.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.83% and -82.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-58.50%).

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Farfetch Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 132.00% this year.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 382.81M, and float is at 327.15M with Short Float at 8.01%.