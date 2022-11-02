Will JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is -60.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.38 and a high of $28.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JELD stock was last observed hovering at around $10.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.41% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -28.75% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.30, the stock is 10.51% and 3.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing -2.92% at the moment leaves the stock -39.20% off its SMA200. JELD registered -62.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.83%.

The stock witnessed a 11.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.87%, and is 7.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.53% over the week and 6.17% over the month.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) has around 24700 employees, a market worth around $833.58M and $4.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.42 and Fwd P/E is 5.90. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.91% and -63.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.50% this year.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.22M, and float is at 83.06M with Short Float at 4.25%.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Turtle Creek Asset Management,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 2,050 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 20 at a price of $8.83 per share for a total of $18102.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54700.0 shares.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 14 that Turtle Creek Asset Management (10% Owner) bought a total of 31,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 14 and was made at $8.57 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.6 million shares of the JELD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 07, Turtle Creek Asset Management (10% Owner) acquired 61,000 shares at an average price of $9.08 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 11,570,980 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD).

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -19.22% down over the past 12 months and Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) that is -40.64% lower over the same period. Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) is -40.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.