Will Synchrony Financial (SYF) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is -22.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.22 and a high of $51.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYF stock was last observed hovering at around $35.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.96% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -38.08% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.90, the stock is 9.97% and 11.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.4 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 1.68% off its SMA200. SYF registered -24.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.24%.

The stock witnessed a 20.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.59%, and is 2.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $15.70B and $16.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.67 and Fwd P/E is 6.89. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.91% and -29.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.60%).

Synchrony Financial is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 222.90% this year.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 468.50M, and float is at 448.49M with Short Float at 3.68%.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Synchrony Financial (SYF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 64 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KEANE MARGARET M,the company’s. SEC filings show that KEANE MARGARET M sold 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $30.03 per share for a total of $2.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.83 million shares.

Synchrony Financial disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 18 that MELITO DAVID P () sold a total of 1,116 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 18 and was made at $40.00 per share for $44640.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14404.0 shares of the SYF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, MELITO DAVID P () disposed off 4,141 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 16,486 shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF).

Synchrony Financial (SYF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 1.13% up over the past 12 months and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is -24.53% lower over the same period. Visa Inc. (V) is -2.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.