Will Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) is -0.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.29 and a high of $31.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $22.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.91% off its average median price target of $226.61 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.16% off the consensus price target high of $277.54 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are 87.17% higher than the price target low of $191.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.54, the stock is -0.16% and -4.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.14 million and changing 8.44% at the moment leaves the stock -0.23% off its SMA200. TCOM registered -16.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.25%.

The stock witnessed a -11.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.55%, and is 12.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has around 33732 employees, a market worth around $16.25B and $2.51B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.10. Profit margin for the company is -14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.73% and -22.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is a “Buy”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trip.com Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.90% this year.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 647.87M, and float is at 637.46M with Short Float at 1.71%.