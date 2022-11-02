Will XP Inc. (XP) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) is -32.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.36 and a high of $36.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XP stock was last observed hovering at around $18.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.13% off its average median price target of $140.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.24% off the consensus price target high of $287.78 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 83.95% higher than the price target low of $121.24 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.46, the stock is 4.33% and 0.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.31 million and changing 6.16% at the moment leaves the stock -18.38% off its SMA200. XP registered -42.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.51%.

The stock witnessed a -6.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.57%, and is 9.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.41% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

XP Inc. (XP) has around 6192 employees, a market worth around $10.44B and $2.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.22 and Fwd P/E is 2.47. Profit margin for the company is 28.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.95% and -46.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

XP Inc. (XP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XP Inc. (XP) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.50% this year.

XP Inc. (XP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 558.71M, and float is at 384.27M with Short Float at 2.88%.