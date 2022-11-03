A peek at Albemarle Corporation (ALB): Who has invested in It?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is 14.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $169.93 and a high of $308.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALB stock was last observed hovering at around $279.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -12.48% off its average median price target of $308.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.43% off the consensus price target high of $440.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -83.81% lower than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $266.52, the stock is -0.61% and -3.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing -4.47% at the moment leaves the stock 13.99% off its SMA200. ALB registered 2.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.69%.

The stock witnessed a -6.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.47%, and is -5.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.72% over the week and 4.89% over the month.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $31.44B and $4.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 120.16 and Fwd P/E is 9.83. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.84% and -13.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Albemarle Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.80% this year

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 117.12M, and float is at 116.93M with Short Float at 1.89%.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Albemarle Corporation (ALB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NARWOLD KAREN G, the company’s EVP, Chief Admin Officer. SEC filings show that NARWOLD KAREN G sold 2,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $285.66 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11444.0 shares.

Albemarle Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that NARWOLD KAREN G (EVP, Chief Admin Officer) sold a total of 2,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $270.75 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13694.0 shares of the ALB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, NARWOLD KAREN G (EVP, Chief Admin Officer) disposed off 2,250 shares at an average price of $268.99 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 15,944 shares of Albemarle Corporation (ALB).

Albemarle Corporation (ALB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avantor Inc. (AVTR) that is trading -51.59% down over the past 12 months.