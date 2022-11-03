A peek at American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL): Who has invested in It?

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is -2.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.36 and a high of $11.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXL stock was last observed hovering at around $9.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5%.

Currently trading at $9.11, the stock is 9.97% and 4.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -5.20% at the moment leaves the stock 10.22% off its SMA200. AXL registered -2.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.06%.

The stock witnessed a 14.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.18%, and is 1.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.71% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $5.32B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.11. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.24% and -23.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 101.00% this year

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.50M, and float is at 112.09M with Short Float at 7.04%.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) that is trading -19.19% down over the past 12 months and BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) that is -22.76% lower over the same period. Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) is -29.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.