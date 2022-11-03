A peek at First Republic Bank (FRC): Who has invested in It?

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is -43.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $109.38 and a high of $222.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRC stock was last observed hovering at around $120.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.6%.

Currently trading at $115.75, the stock is -5.73% and -15.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing -3.82% at the moment leaves the stock -24.50% off its SMA200. FRC registered -46.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.04%.

The stock witnessed a -18.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.74%, and is -0.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 4.10% over the month.

First Republic Bank (FRC) has around 6902 employees, a market worth around $20.52B and $5.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.79 and Fwd P/E is 14.83. Profit margin for the company is 27.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.82% and -48.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.40%).

First Republic Bank (FRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Republic Bank (FRC) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 31.90% this year

First Republic Bank (FRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.00M, and float is at 181.72M with Short Float at 1.47%.

First Republic Bank (FRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) that is trading 0.29% up over the past 12 months.