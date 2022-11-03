A peek at Freshworks Inc. (FRSH): Who has invested in It?

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) is -53.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.51 and a high of $53.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRSH stock was last observed hovering at around $13.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.92% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.04% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 12.57% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.24, the stock is -8.61% and -11.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing -6.99% at the moment leaves the stock -23.36% off its SMA200. FRSH registered -75.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.23%.

The stock witnessed a -17.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.52%, and is -6.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.10% over the week and 6.91% over the month.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $3.48B and $438.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.46% and -77.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.40%).

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Freshworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.70% this year

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 284.76M, and float is at 138.57M with Short Float at 8.65%.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Taylor Jennifer H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Taylor Jennifer H sold 4,685 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 10 at a price of $12.84 per share for a total of $60166.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16604.0 shares.

Freshworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 20 that Accel Leaders 3 GP Associates (Member of 10% owner group) bought a total of 439,708 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 20 and was made at $14.66 per share for $6.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.66 million shares of the FRSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 20, GANDHI SAMEER K (Director) acquired 439,708 shares at an average price of $14.66 for $6.45 million. The insider now directly holds 1,658,273 shares of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH).