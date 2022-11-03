A peek at Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY): Who has invested in It?

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) is -38.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.51 and a high of $37.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GETY stock was last observed hovering at around $6.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $6.05, the stock is 7.55% and -41.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -48.00% off its SMA200. GETY registered -38.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.07%.

The stock witnessed a -8.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -75.73%, and is 27.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.61% over the week and 11.87% over the month.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $2.23B and $940.38M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.80 and Fwd P/E is 20.10. Distance from 52-week low is 34.11% and -84.03% from its 52-week high.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Analyst Forecasts

Getty Images Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.60% this year

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 394.70M, and float is at 192.69M with Short Float at 0.19%.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Neuberger Berman Group LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold 5,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 20 at a price of $8.74 per share for a total of $45455.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64.6 million shares.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that Neuberger Berman Group LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 131,618 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $8.50 per share for $1.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64.6 million shares of the GETY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, Neuberger Berman Group LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 1,044,457 shares at an average price of $9.27 for $9.69 million. The insider now directly holds 64,733,541 shares of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY).