A peek at Humana Inc. (HUM): Who has invested in It?

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is 20.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $351.20 and a high of $563.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HUM stock was last observed hovering at around $554.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.09%.

Currently trading at $559.58, the stock is 8.48% and 12.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 21.77% off its SMA200. HUM registered 22.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.50%.

The stock witnessed a 11.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.60%, and is 3.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Humana Inc. (HUM) has around 95500 employees, a market worth around $69.50B and $89.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.83 and Fwd P/E is 20.02. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.33% and -0.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Humana Inc. (HUM) Analyst Forecasts

Humana Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.50% this year

Humana Inc. (HUM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.52M, and float is at 126.30M with Short Float at 1.50%.

Humana Inc. (HUM) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Humana Inc. (HUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ventura Joseph C, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Ventura Joseph C sold 1,226 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 20 at a price of $506.78 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3930.0 shares.

Humana Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 20 that Huval Timothy S. (Chief Administrative Officer) sold a total of 7,437 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 20 and was made at $505.51 per share for $3.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4968.0 shares of the HUM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, Deshpande Samir (Chief Information Officer) disposed off 3,957 shares at an average price of $434.19 for $1.72 million. The insider now directly holds 5,529 shares of Humana Inc. (HUM).

Humana Inc. (HUM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading 20.22% up over the past 12 months and Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is 28.06% higher over the same period. Chubb Limited (CB) is 10.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.