A peek at Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK): Who has invested in It?

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) is -88.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.90 and a high of $42.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PACK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.57% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 12.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.40, the stock is 28.30% and 4.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 10.83% at the moment leaves the stock -64.68% off its SMA200. PACK registered -87.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.78%.

The stock witnessed a 20.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.91%, and is 17.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.85% over the week and 8.73% over the month.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) has around 875 employees, a market worth around $351.16M and $375.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.72% and -89.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.40% this year

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.94M, and float is at 76.68M with Short Float at 4.31%.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tranen Alicia M., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Tranen Alicia M. bought 5,324 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $5.03 per share for a total of $26804.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Tranen Alicia M. (Director) bought a total of 15,236 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $4.89 per share for $74504.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the PACK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Grassotti Antonio (Managing Director, APAC) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $5.95 for $29750.0. The insider now directly holds 62,130 shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK).