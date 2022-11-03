A peek at Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND): Who has invested in It?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) is -24.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.51 and a high of $9.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAND stock was last observed hovering at around $5.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $9.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.45% off the consensus price target high of $13.25 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 35.21% higher than the price target low of $7.27 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.71, the stock is -4.01% and -13.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing -6.55% at the moment leaves the stock -27.02% off its SMA200. SAND registered -24.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.40%.

The stock witnessed a -12.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.03%, and is -7.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.93% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 31.40 and Fwd P/E is 26.17. Distance from 52-week low is 4.43% and -48.69% from its 52-week high.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.00% this year

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.43M, and float is at 189.43M with Short Float at 3.10%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) that is -15.54% lower over the past 12 months. Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) is -70.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.