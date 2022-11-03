AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Volatility At 3.01%, Should You Add A Position?

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is -21.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.20 and a high of $71.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AER stock was last observed hovering at around $53.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.1% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.9% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 11.1% higher than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.56, the stock is 3.06% and 10.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -3.91% at the moment leaves the stock 4.82% off its SMA200. AER registered -20.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.13%.

The stock witnessed a 7.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.68%, and is 0.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has around 736 employees, a market worth around $12.54B and $6.26B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.46. Profit margin for the company is -18.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.60% and -27.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 387.30% this year

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 240.37M, and float is at 239.19M with Short Float at 2.39%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mega Matrix Corp. (MTMT) that is trading -78.28% down over the past 12 months and Air Lease Corporation (AL) that is -20.57% lower over the same period. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is -24.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.