Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) is -35.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.21 and a high of $13.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASTL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $15.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.7% off the consensus price target high of $16.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 35.07% higher than the price target low of $10.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.98, the stock is 3.29% and -9.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.32 million and changing 1.45% at the moment leaves the stock -23.47% off its SMA200. ASTL registered -35.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.12%.

The stock witnessed a 0.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.38%, and is 1.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.76% over the week and 3.92% over the month.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) has around 2734 employees, a market worth around $728.15M and $2.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.14 and Fwd P/E is 3.28. Profit margin for the company is 24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.40% and -48.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (50.70%).

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 953.70% this year

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.67M, and float is at 94.19M with Short Float at 7.17%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 20 times.