Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is -59.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.86 and a high of $20.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HOUS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $11.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.82% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 2.43% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.83, the stock is -11.40% and -21.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing -6.95% at the moment leaves the stock -43.66% off its SMA200. HOUS registered -60.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.17%.

The stock witnessed a -23.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.20%, and is -10.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.38% over the week and 6.56% over the month.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) has around 9665 employees, a market worth around $770.29M and $7.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.77 and Fwd P/E is 4.25. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.51% and -66.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 191.30% this year

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.50M, and float is at 116.18M with Short Float at 11.54%.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Layade Nashira W., the company’s EVP & CTO, Technology Services. SEC filings show that Layade Nashira W. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $12.65 per share for a total of $44275.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39321.0 shares.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that WILLIAMS MICHAEL J (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $10.88 per share for $21760.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the HOUS stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) that is trading -45.10% down over the past 12 months and RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) that is -40.49% lower over the same period. The St. Joe Company (JOE) is -23.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.