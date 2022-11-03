Dover Corporation (DOV) Volatility At 2.22%, Should You Add A Position?

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) is -27.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.49 and a high of $184.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOV stock was last observed hovering at around $132.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.92% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.8% off the consensus price target high of $189.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -7.2% lower than the price target low of $122.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $130.78, the stock is 5.40% and 4.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -1.45% at the moment leaves the stock -5.39% off its SMA200. DOV registered -23.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.40%.

The stock witnessed a 5.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.27%, and is 2.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Dover Corporation (DOV) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $18.22B and $8.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.25 and Fwd P/E is 14.70. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.23% and -28.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

Dover Corporation (DOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dover Corporation (DOV) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 64.60% this year

Dover Corporation (DOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.51M, and float is at 141.94M with Short Float at 1.09%.

Dover Corporation (DOV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Dover Corporation (DOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kosinski Anthony K, the company’s Vice President, Tax. SEC filings show that Kosinski Anthony K sold 2,203 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 24 at a price of $126.18 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5353.0 shares.

Dover Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 25 that Malinas David J. (SVP, Operations) bought a total of 350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 25 and was made at $139.44 per share for $48804.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2744.0 shares of the DOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Kosinski Anthony K (Vice President, Tax) disposed off 3,287 shares at an average price of $153.43 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 3,051 shares of Dover Corporation (DOV).

Dover Corporation (DOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -22.57% down over the past 12 months and PACCAR Inc (PCAR) that is 6.22% higher over the same period. Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) is -12.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.