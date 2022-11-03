Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) is -30.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.60 and a high of $18.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DX stock was last observed hovering at around $11.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.07% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 10.77% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.60, the stock is -0.72% and -13.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing -2.52% at the moment leaves the stock -24.55% off its SMA200. DX registered -33.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.62%.

The stock witnessed a -9.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.05%, and is 0.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $514.46M and $73.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.79 and Fwd P/E is 11.01. Distance from 52-week low is 9.43% and -35.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dynex Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.90% this year

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.35M, and float is at 45.40M with Short Float at 4.13%.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BOSTON BYRON L, the company’s CEO and Co-CIO. SEC filings show that BOSTON BYRON L bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 26 at a price of $11.61 per share for a total of $29025.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Dynex Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 25 that BOSTON BYRON L (CEO and Co-CIO) bought a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 25 and was made at $10.92 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the DX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Popenoe Smriti Laxman (President and Co-CIO) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $15.50 for $31000.0. The insider now directly holds 124,526 shares of Dynex Capital Inc. (DX).