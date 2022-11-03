Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Volatility At 3.53%, Should You Add A Position?

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is -37.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.91 and a high of $129.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EMN stock was last observed hovering at around $78.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.9% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.93% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -1.31% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.98, the stock is 2.17% and -5.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -3.68% at the moment leaves the stock -23.44% off its SMA200. EMN registered -30.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.68%.

The stock witnessed a -1.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.00%, and is 0.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.53% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $9.25B and $10.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.28 and Fwd P/E is 8.43. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.68% and -41.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eastman Chemical Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.50% this year

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.80M, and float is at 122.19M with Short Float at 1.47%.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COX MARK K, the company’s SVP, Chf Mfg & Eng Ofc. SEC filings show that COX MARK K sold 4,858 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $120.79 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3509.0 shares.

Eastman Chemical Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Killian Christopher Moore (SVP & CTO) sold a total of 14,738 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $122.75 per share for $1.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2249.0 shares of the EMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, CRAWFORD STEPHEN GLENN (EVP & Chf Tech & Sustain Ofc.) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $125.00 for $1.25 million. The insider now directly holds 21,680 shares of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN).

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 69.10% up over the past 12 months.