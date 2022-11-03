Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) is 9.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.49 and a high of $18.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXTR stock was last observed hovering at around $18.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.09%.

Currently trading at $17.17, the stock is 15.25% and 21.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing -5.97% at the moment leaves the stock 43.77% off its SMA200. EXTR registered 51.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.70%.

The stock witnessed a 23.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.33%, and is 9.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.29% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has around 2643 employees, a market worth around $2.09B and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.72 and Fwd P/E is 12.41. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.24% and -6.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Extreme Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.30% this year

The shares outstanding are 129.78M, and float is at 128.10M with Short Float at 5.81%.

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomas Remi, the company’s EVP Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Thomas Remi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $18.08 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Extreme Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that MEYERCORD EDWARD (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold a total of 97,870 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $17.11 per share for $1.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.91 million shares of the EXTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 27, MEYERCORD EDWARD (PRESIDENT AND CEO) disposed off 2,130 shares at an average price of $17.00 for $36210.0. The insider now directly holds 1,006,629 shares of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR).

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Infinera Corporation (INFN) that is trading -34.87% down over the past 12 months and Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is -4.62% lower over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -13.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.