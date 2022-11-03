Fluor Corporation (FLR) Volatility At 3.22%, Should You Add A Position?

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is 20.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.38 and a high of $31.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FLR stock was last observed hovering at around $30.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2%.

Currently trading at $29.77, the stock is 4.56% and 9.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -3.87% at the moment leaves the stock 14.97% off its SMA200. FLR registered 52.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.55%.

The stock witnessed a 7.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.20%, and is 2.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) has around 40582 employees, a market worth around $4.14B and $12.68B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.59. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.61% and -4.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.60%).

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Analyst Forecasts

Fluor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -159.20% this year

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.00M, and float is at 140.90M with Short Float at 12.73%.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Fluor Corporation (FLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROSE MATTHEW K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ROSE MATTHEW K bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $25.63 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80764.0 shares.

Fluor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that HACKETT JAMES T (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $25.84 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the FLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, HACKETT JAMES T (Director) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $25.46 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Fluor Corporation (FLR).

Fluor Corporation (FLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) that is trading 7.08% up over the past 12 months and Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) that is -49.96% lower over the same period. Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is 13.34% up on the 1-year trading charts.