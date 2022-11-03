Formula One Group (FWONK) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) is -14.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.31 and a high of $71.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FWONK stock was last observed hovering at around $56.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.94%.

Currently trading at $53.81, the stock is -9.71% and -12.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing -5.18% at the moment leaves the stock -14.06% off its SMA200. FWONK registered -6.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.64%.

The stock witnessed a -14.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.43%, and is -7.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 63.31. Distance from 52-week low is -0.92% and -24.39% from its 52-week high.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 146.30% this year

Formula One Group (FWONK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 206.46M, and float is at 197.85M with Short Float at 5.31%.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Formula One Group (FWONK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 13 at a price of $29.31 per share for a total of $29313.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

Formula One Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,818 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $28.00 per share for $50904.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42000.0 shares of the FWONK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL (10% Owner) acquired 182 shares at an average price of $28.02 for $5100.0. The insider now directly holds 40,182 shares of Formula One Group (FWONK).

Formula One Group (FWONK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -3.33% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -40.31% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -40.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.