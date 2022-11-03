Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) is -43.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.70 and a high of $39.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FTDR stock was last observed hovering at around $21.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.11% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.18% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -3.4% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.68, the stock is -1.19% and -5.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing -5.09% at the moment leaves the stock -23.30% off its SMA200. FTDR registered -47.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.88%.

The stock witnessed a -4.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.48%, and is -3.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) has around 2081 employees, a market worth around $1.64B and $1.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.96 and Fwd P/E is 14.20. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.95% and -48.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.30%).

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Frontdoor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.30% this year

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.10M, and float is at 81.20M with Short Float at 6.93%.

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Catalano Anna C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Catalano Anna C bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $100000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20595.0 shares.

Frontdoor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Cella Peter L. (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $24.53 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30000.0 shares of the FTDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, COBB WILLIAM C (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $25.51 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR).