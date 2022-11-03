Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) is -16.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.23 and a high of $64.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FUTU stock was last observed hovering at around $35.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $445.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.87% off the consensus price target high of $588.62 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 88.5% higher than the price target low of $313.78 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.07, the stock is 2.49% and -9.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing 1.61% at the moment leaves the stock -9.57% off its SMA200. FUTU registered -35.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.55%.

The stock witnessed a -9.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.81%, and is 3.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.78% over the week and 5.36% over the month.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has around 2318 employees, a market worth around $5.40B and $856.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.30 and Fwd P/E is 1.50. Profit margin for the company is 34.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.90% and -44.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Futu Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.50% this year

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.43M, and float is at 78.24M with Short Float at 10.62%.