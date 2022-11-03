GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) is -13.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.81 and a high of $79.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GFS stock was last observed hovering at around $57.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.63% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -80.67% lower than the price target low of $31.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.37, the stock is 5.44% and 1.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing -1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 3.14% off its SMA200. GFS registered -0.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.25%.

The stock witnessed a 8.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.11%, and is -1.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.53% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) has around 14600 employees, a market worth around $29.61B and $7.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 61.01 and Fwd P/E is 23.67. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.14% and -29.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.40% this year

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 540.14M, and float is at 538.55M with Short Float at 2.33%.