Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) is -61.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $2.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HOFV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 54.62% higher than the price target low of $1.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.59, the stock is 4.47% and -9.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock -29.07% off its SMA200. HOFV registered -74.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.65%.

The stock witnessed a -6.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.83%, and is 5.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.47% over the week and 8.31% over the month.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) has around 45 employees, a market worth around $72.26M and $11.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.79. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.52% and -76.70% from its 52-week high.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.60% this year

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.00M, and float is at 78.72M with Short Float at 8.00%.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Crawford Michael Anthony, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Crawford Michael Anthony bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $0.72 per share for a total of $36000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.95 million shares.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Levy Michael S (President of Operations) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $0.70 per share for $10500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the HOFV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Lee Benjamin J (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.70 for $17500.0. The insider now directly holds 637,369 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV).