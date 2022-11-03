Harsco Corporation (HSC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is -67.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.73 and a high of $17.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HSC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.97%.

Currently trading at $5.51, the stock is 15.93% and 10.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing -14.97% at the moment leaves the stock -37.40% off its SMA200. HSC registered -61.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.05%.

The stock witnessed a 22.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.97%, and is 14.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.83% over the week and 7.29% over the month.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $402.67M and $1.68B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.14. Profit margin for the company is -9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.72% and -68.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Harsco Corporation (HSC) Analyst Forecasts

Harsco Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 144.40% this year

Harsco Corporation (HSC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.51M, and float is at 77.94M with Short Float at 5.44%.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Harsco Corporation (HSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GRASBERGER F NICHOLAS III, the company’s Chairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that GRASBERGER F NICHOLAS III bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $11.92 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.7 million shares.

Harsco Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Aga Anshooman (SVP and CFO) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $11.78 per share for $23560.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4000.0 shares of the HSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Stanton David (SVP & Group Pres. Clean Earth) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $13.75 for $68750.0. The insider now directly holds 28,898 shares of Harsco Corporation (HSC).

Harsco Corporation (HSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) that is trading -4.46% down over the past 12 months and Dover Corporation (DOV) that is -23.72% lower over the same period. General Electric Company (GE) is -27.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.