Here are the top Institutional holders of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) shares

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) is -95.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $7.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AREB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.28, the stock is -6.13% and -34.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing 4.28% at the moment leaves the stock -79.03% off its SMA200. AREB registered -92.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.99%.

The stock witnessed a -35.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -68.19%, and is 4.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.76% over the week and 21.67% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 4.60. Distance from 52-week low is 20.06% and -96.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1345.70%).

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Analyst Forecasts

American Rebel Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.10% this year

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.74M, and float is at 4.66M with Short Float at 1.54%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) that is trading -65.20% down over the past 12 months. JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT) is -74.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.