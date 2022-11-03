Here are the top Institutional holders of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) shares

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is -43.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $363.15 and a high of $881.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASML stock was last observed hovering at around $475.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -29.05% off its average median price target of $542.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.93% off the consensus price target high of $743.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -11.58% lower than the price target low of $400.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $446.33, the stock is 0.99% and -2.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing -6.11% at the moment leaves the stock -19.15% off its SMA200. ASML registered -45.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.69%.

The stock witnessed a -4.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.15%, and is -7.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) has around 34720 employees, a market worth around $180.64B and $19.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.14 and Fwd P/E is 22.64. Profit margin for the company is 28.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.91% and -49.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.90%).

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) is a “Buy”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ASML Holding N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.10% this year

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 399.42M, and float is at 399.40M with Short Float at 0.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intel Corporation (INTC) that is -45.01% lower over the past 12 months. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is -46.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.