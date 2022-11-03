Here are the top Institutional holders of Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) shares

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOR) is -83.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $6.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIOR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 91.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.34, the stock is -18.52% and -38.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing -8.60% at the moment leaves the stock -62.73% off its SMA200. BIOR registered -90.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.10%.

The stock witnessed a -29.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.67%, and is -17.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.00% over the week and 8.82% over the month.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) has around 124 employees, a market worth around $66.64M and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -8.38% and -94.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-286.50%).

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.50% this year

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 184.37M, and float is at 167.43M with Short Float at 8.49%.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sarna Surbhi, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sarna Surbhi sold 7,517 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 05 at a price of $0.61 per share for a total of $4585.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 2.92% up over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 38.20% higher over the same period.